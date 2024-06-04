Open Menu

Spell Of Rainfall Expected In Hazara Division From Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Spell of rainfall expected in Hazara division from Wednesday

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast predicting intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from June 4 to June 8

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast predicting intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from June 4 to June 8.

In response, the district administrations of the region have directed all departments to take precautionary measures and make necessary preparations.

Citizens were advised to take precautionary measures and to contact emergency numbers in case of any emergencies including District Control Room Abbottabad: 09929310553, Emergency Rescue Services: 1122, PDMA Emergency Helpline Number: 1700.

Additionally, residents and tourists were urged to adhere to safety measures while visiting tourist spots and traveling, and to comply with traffic laws to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Given the potential risk of landslides, citizens were also cautioned against staying in mountainous areas, tall buildings, and valleys, and are encouraged to seek shelter in safer locations.

District administrations directed traffic police to ensure traffic flow in cities, while emergency services including Rescue 1122 are on standby with staff and machinery at fixed points.

Heavy traffic flow on bridge contact points will be monitored and regulated during the rainy period. Citizens were advised to seek refuge in basements and other safe locations during storms and to exercise caution while traveling near drains and waterways.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Traffic June Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl fi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands opt to bowl first against Nepal

50 minutes ago
 CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Goh ..

CM’s aide condoles over demise of former IG, Gohar Zaman

4 minutes ago
 Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed ..

Condolence Reference for Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at LCCI

4 minutes ago
 BISE announces new date for HSC part II examinatio ..

BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

4 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

Rangers arrest two bandits after encounter

4 minutes ago
 Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. ..

Honorary Consul General of Kazakhstan calls on Ch. Shafay Hussain

5 minutes ago
Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

Bilawal condoles death of journalists' mother

26 minutes ago
 Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to hon ..

Education ministry, NIETE organize ceremony to honor teachers

26 minutes ago
 SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy thr ..

SIFC, IMF lauded for boosting national economy through tobacco tax hike

1 hour ago
 PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger benc ..

PTI's election symbol plea referred to larger bench

26 minutes ago
 University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends a ..

University of Balochistan’s 90-day sit-in ends as govt releases salaries

26 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with Ch ..

PM Shehbaz's visit to further enhance ties with China, expand CPEC cooperation: ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather