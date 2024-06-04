Spell Of Rainfall Expected In Hazara Division From Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast predicting intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from June 4 to June 8
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast predicting intermittent rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from June 4 to June 8.
In response, the district administrations of the region have directed all departments to take precautionary measures and make necessary preparations.
Citizens were advised to take precautionary measures and to contact emergency numbers in case of any emergencies including District Control Room Abbottabad: 09929310553, Emergency Rescue Services: 1122, PDMA Emergency Helpline Number: 1700.
Additionally, residents and tourists were urged to adhere to safety measures while visiting tourist spots and traveling, and to comply with traffic laws to maintain smooth traffic flow.
Given the potential risk of landslides, citizens were also cautioned against staying in mountainous areas, tall buildings, and valleys, and are encouraged to seek shelter in safer locations.
District administrations directed traffic police to ensure traffic flow in cities, while emergency services including Rescue 1122 are on standby with staff and machinery at fixed points.
Heavy traffic flow on bridge contact points will be monitored and regulated during the rainy period. Citizens were advised to seek refuge in basements and other safe locations during storms and to exercise caution while traveling near drains and waterways.
