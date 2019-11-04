UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spell Of Rains Starting From Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Spell of rains starting from Tuesday

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned the district administration to be alert during new spell of rains starting from Tuesday to Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned the district administration to be alert during new spell of rains starting from Tuesday to Friday.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Pakistan Metrological Department predicted four days consecutively rains in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA urged district authorities and people to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incident and call on 1700 if any incident occurred.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Alert All From Rains

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report for ..

1 minute ago

Projects Worth Over $400 Million Discussed at Saud ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal inaugurates thalassaemia cent ..

2 minutes ago

Sher-e-Punjab wins Kashmir Yakjehti Kabaddi tourna ..

5 minutes ago

Minister opens 6th Plastic International Expo

5 minutes ago

Rohi Sports Festival to be held in Bahawalpur Divi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.