PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned the district administration to be alert during new spell of rains starting from Tuesday to Friday.

According to a notification issued here on Monday, Pakistan Metrological Department predicted four days consecutively rains in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PDMA urged district authorities and people to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incident and call on 1700 if any incident occurred.