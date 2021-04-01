Spell of strong gusty winds to continue till Friday: Met

The regional meteorological center has forecast dry weather amid strong gusty winds in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center has forecast dry weather amid strong gusty winds in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

In its daily report, the Met office said that strong gusty winds were likely in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.

I. Khan divisions.

The prevailing spell of strong surface gusty winds likely to persist till Friday. Max gusty winds recorded at Peshawar 40 Knots (75 km/hr), Bannu 20 Knots (37 km/hr), Chitral 12 Knots (22 km/hr) & Parachinar 11 Knots (20 Km/hr).

Lowest minimum temperature recorded during the last 24 Hours in Kalam at -02.