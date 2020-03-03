Spring heavy rain spell to start from Thursday: Director MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Director, Zaheer Baber Tuesday said spring heavy rain spell would start from Thursday and continue till Saturday in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Director, Zaheer Baber Tuesday said spring heavy rain spell would start from Thursday and continue till Saturday in capital.

He further informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday.

He said rain, wind- thunderstorm, expected in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir.

He pointed out that PSL matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore were likely to be disturbed.

All concerned authorities were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss.