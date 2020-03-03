UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spring Heavy Rain Spell To Start From Thursday: Director MET Office

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:39 PM

Spring heavy rain spell to start from Thursday: Director MET Office

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Director, Zaheer Baber Tuesday said spring heavy rain spell would start from Thursday and continue till Saturday in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Director, Zaheer Baber Tuesday said spring heavy rain spell would start from Thursday and continue till Saturday in capital.

He further informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday.

He said rain, wind- thunderstorm, expected in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir.

He pointed out that PSL matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore were likely to be disturbed.

All concerned authorities were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Balochistan Punjab Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

AJK President eulogizes humanitarian services of P ..

4 minutes ago

PAKISTAN vs SLOVENIA Davis Cup Tie World Group

6 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen: OIC Intensifies Efforts toHelp Membe ..

6 minutes ago

Ajmal Wazir made CM's Advisor on Information & PR

10 minutes ago

Baloch community celebrated culture day enthusiast ..

10 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.