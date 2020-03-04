UrduPoint.com
Spring Heavy Rain Spell To Start Tomorrow: Director Met

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Wednesday said spring heavy rain spell would start tomorrow(Thursday) and continue till Saturday in upper parts of the country.

Director, Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) Zaheer Baber informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday.

He said rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir.

He pointed out that Pakistan Super League matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore were likely to be disturbed.

All concerned authorities were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss.

