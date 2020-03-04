Spring heavy rain spell to start tomorrow: Director Met

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD), Wednesday said spring heavy rain spell would start tomorrow(Thursday) and continue till Saturday in upper parts of the country

Director, Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) Zaheer Baber informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach northwest Balochistan tonight and likely to affect most upper and central parts of the country till Saturday.

He said rain, wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber - Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, central and upper Punjab, north Balochistan and Kashmir.

He pointed out that Pakistan Super League matches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Rawalpindi and Lahore were likely to be disturbed.

All concerned authorities were advised to take precautionary measures during the forecast period to avoid any loss.