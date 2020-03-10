UrduPoint.com
Spring Second Rain Spell To Start Tomorrow:Director MET

Tue 10th March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Baber Tuesday said spring second rain spell would start tomorrow (Wednesday) which would continue till Saturday.

He further informed that snowfall expected over the hills including Kashmir,westerly weather system was likely to affect north Balochistan from today and was expected to grip most central and upper parts from Wednesday.

He said heavy rain with intermittent thundershowers was also expected in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi khan and Faisalabad districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

Adding that heavy rainfall could generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

