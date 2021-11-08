UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Prevent Smog Threats: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 04:39 PM

Steps underway to prevent smog threats: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Khizer Iqbal on Monday said the strict safety arrangements were being made under preventive measures to control smog threats

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Khizer Iqbal on Monday said the strict safety arrangements were being made under preventive measures to control smog threats.

He said the district administration has already closed brick Kilns from October 20 to December 31 in order to control environment pollution across the district.

In a statement issued here, the deputy commissioner said the Environment department has directed industrial units to install Effective environment control system to protect masses from smoke which was one of the major causes of smog.

He said the district government has also imposed section-144 for burning of waste and other industrial material and directed departments concerned to ensure strict action against violators.

The deputy commissioner added that notices have been issued to 40 industrial units to filter smoke while FIRs have also been lodged against 11 factories for causing environmental pollution.

He urged upon the citizens to cooperate with the district administration in controlling smog by giving information about the smog emitting industrial units in the areas.

