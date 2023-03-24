Storng westerly wave to bring more rain-wind-thunderstorm

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The strong westerly wave affecting upper and central parts of the country will bring more rain-wind/thunderstorm at various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The westerly wave is likely to persist in the upper parts during the next 24 hours.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Dry weather is expected in the southern parts of the country.

Heavy falls and hailstorms are likely to occur at a few places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

During the last 24 hours, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Punjab and upper Sindh while partly cloudy/cloudy weather in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours in Punjab was Islamabad: (Golra 20mm, Syedpur 14, Zero Point 13, Bokra 06) Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 14, Chaklala 05) Kot Addu 52, Bhakkar 47, Leh 43, DG Khan 37, Jhang 35, Multan (City 38, Airport 33), Toba Tek Singh 31, Sahiwal 28, Okara 26, Faisalabad 19, Bahawalnagar 18, Nurpur Thal 17, Hafizabad 14, Sargodha 12, Lahore (Paniwala Pond 24, Laxmi Chowk 21, Upper Mall 14, Nishtar Town) , Sumanabad 13, Gulshan Ravi, Mughalpura, Airport, Jail Road 12, City 11, Head Office Vasa, Tajpura, Farrukhabad, Iqbal Town 10, Chowk Nakhda 08, Johar Town 07), Gujranwala 11, Khanewal 08, Mandi Bahauddin, Murree, Khanpur, Joharabad 07, Mangala 06, Sialkot (City 06, Airport 05), Rahim Yar Khan 05, Jhelum, Chakwal 03, Attock 11 and Gujarat 01mm.

The rain recorded in Balochistan was Barkhan 36mm, Sibi 20, Quetta 16, Kalat 13, Zhob 12 , Khuzdar 04, Dalbandin and Turbat 01mm.

While in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rain recorded during the period was in Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 46, City 43), Bannu 38, Parachinar 14, Dir ,Takht Bhai 11, Cherat 09, Peshawar (Airport 11, City 12), Kakul 04, Balakot and Malam Jabba 01 mm.

The rain recorded in Sindh was Jacobabad 26mm, Bahawalpur (City 10, Airport 09), Larkana 03 and Kashmir: Rawalakot 16mm. Garhi Dupatta 03, Muzaffarabad (City Airport 03), Kotli 02mm.

The highest maximum temperature recorded was in Tando Jam 34 C, Chor ,Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi 33 C.