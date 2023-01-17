UrduPoint.com

Sukkur Experiences Its Coldest Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Sukkur experiences its coldest day

Sukkur experienced its coldest day of the season on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3C in the morning hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sukkur experienced its coldest day of the season on Tuesday as the minimum temperature dropped to 3C in the morning hours.

According to the local MET office, shivering temperature is likely to continue for the next seven days while sunny days would ultimately become a cause of raise in temperature.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of northern Sindh, while very cold in Dadu, Larkana and Jaccobabad districts of northern Sindh.

