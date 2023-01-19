Sukkur receives first rain of this of winter

The Sukkur division and other parts of northern Sindh received the first rain shower of the winter season, which turned the weather cold on Thursday morning

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sukkur division and other parts of northern Sindh received the first rain shower of the winter season, which turned the weather cold on Thursday morning.

Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki including Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kahsmore Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other areas received rain.

According to the local Met office, cold and cloudy weather with chances of light rain is expected in Rohri, Saleh Putt and Pano Aqil taluks of the Sukkur district.