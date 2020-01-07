Sukkur receives first rain spell of year 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The first spell of rain of year 2020 with cold wind on Sunday night entered the upper parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts.

The weather turned cold, breezy, and cloudy. The people used heaters and fire to beat the unprecedented cold and citizens wore warm clothes while rush was observed in Bazaars.