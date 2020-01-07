UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Receives First Rain Spell Of Year 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:27 PM

Sukkur receives first rain spell of year 2020

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The first spell of rain of year 2020 with cold wind on Sunday night entered the upper parts of Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts.

The weather turned cold, breezy, and cloudy. The people used heaters and fire to beat the unprecedented cold and citizens wore warm clothes while rush was observed in Bazaars.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

