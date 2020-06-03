Sukkur sizzles 47 degree Celsius

Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained hot and dry on Wednesday, crossing the 47-degree centigrade marked in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Temperature in most parts of northern Sindh remained hot and dry on Wednesday, crossing the 47-degree centigrade marked in Sukkur.

According to the local Met department, the maximum temperature was recorded in Sukkur as 47 degrees centigrade. Khairpur sizzled at 47 degrees centigrade, Shikarpur 48 degrees centigrade and Jacobabad 47 degrees centigrade.