Sunny weather in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The sunny weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 37°C and the minimum 23°C

in the city.

The Met office forecast scattered rain in the next two days.The city's average Air

Quality Index (AQI) stood at 137.