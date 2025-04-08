Open Menu

Sunny Weather In City

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Sunny weather in city

The sunny weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The sunny weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature was recorded 37°C and the minimum 23°C

in the city.

The Met office forecast scattered rain in the next two days.The city's average Air

Quality Index (AQI) stood at 137.

Recent Stories

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collap ..

At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident

10 minutes ago
 Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj ..

Railways Minister griefs over death of Senator Taj Haider

10 minutes ago
 "We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Paki ..

"We’re Building a Legacy" – Omar Ahmed on Pakistan’s MMA Revolution and Gl ..

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energ ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at Middle East Energy 2025 in Dubai

31 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haid ..

Bilawal Bhutto condoles demise of Senator Taj Haider

22 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep grief over demise of PP ..

President, PM express deep grief over demise of PPP leader Taj Haider

17 minutes ago
US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic coop ..

US reaffirms commitment to deepening economic cooperation with Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

Security plan for 35th National Games reviewed

17 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits examination centers during ann ..

Commissioner visits examination centers during annual examination

17 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing proje ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs review meeting on ongoing projects of CPEC

17 minutes ago
 Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over ..

Govt in touch with PPP to remove reservations over upcoming budget: Senator Sidd ..

50 seconds ago
 Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoratio ..

Rwanda’s High Commission hosts 31st commemoration of 1994, genocide

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Weather