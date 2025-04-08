Sunny Weather In City
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 11:19 PM
The sunny weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The sunny weather prevailed in the city on Tuesday while the MET office forecast similar conditions for the next 24 hours.
The maximum temperature was recorded 37°C and the minimum 23°C
in the city.
The Met office forecast scattered rain in the next two days.The city's average Air
Quality Index (AQI) stood at 137.
