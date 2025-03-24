Sunny Weather With Scattered Clouds Forecast For Lahore
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM
Sunny weather with scattered clouds was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather with scattered clouds was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 19°C and maximum was 29°C.
They said partly cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 154 while the PM2.5 concentration was 11.9 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
Recent Stories
Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore
China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital
Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..
Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..
New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC
Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'
PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence
Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors
Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach
Two injured in hand grenade blast
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico
More Stories From Weather
-
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-ul-Fitr7 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore7 days ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday11 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore13 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore14 days ago
-
Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Wednesday: PMD20 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain recorded in Lahore20 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas21 days ago
-
Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall21 days ago
-
Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall21 days ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, snowfall lash various parts of country, provide relief after prolonged dr ..25 days ago