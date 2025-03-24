Open Menu

Sunny Weather With Scattered Clouds Forecast For Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 11:55 PM

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

Sunny weather with scattered clouds was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather with scattered clouds was witnessed in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 19°C and maximum was 29°C.

They said partly cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 154 while the PM2.5 concentration was 11.9 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.

Recent Stories

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering ..

Bilawal calls for national consensus on countering terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for L ..

Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

2 minutes ago
 China economic resilience, growth strategy continu ..

China economic resilience, growth strategy continue to draw foreign capital

2 minutes ago
 Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted ..

Grand Suhoor in Dubai Honoring Journalists, Hosted by Muhammad Nawaz Jadun on Ra ..

12 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Aur ..

Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Mohammad Auranzeb leaves for China to atte ..

2 minutes ago
 New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments fo ..

New Delhi cannot suppress Kashmiris' sentiments for freedom: APHC

2 minutes ago
Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

Red Cross says office in Gaza damaged in 'attack'

1 minute ago
 PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal ..

PJA launches 10th training course on medico-legal & forensic evidence

1 minute ago
 Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 6 ..

Toll rises in Russian strike on Sumy, Ukraine to 65 wounded: prosecutors

1 minute ago
 Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tari ..

Wall Street lifted on fresh hopes for Trump's tariff approach

1 minute ago
 Two injured in hand grenade blast

Two injured in hand grenade blast

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Mexico

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather