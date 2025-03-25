Sunny Weather With Scattered Clouds Forecast For Lahore
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 10:24 PM
Sunny weather with scattered clouds continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather with scattered clouds continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 21°C and maximum was 33°C.
They said partly cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.
Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 102 while the PM2.5 concentration was 7.2 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.
Recent Stories
Blazes grip moving car on Kotri barrage
Debt relief for developing nations must top agenda of forthcoming financing, dev ..
Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security
Efforts to control prices during Ramazan continue
Sanaullah, Hawkins discuss bilateral relations
Police arrest drug peddler, recover liquor
Quaid-e-Azam Academy organizes seminar on Pakistan Resolution
Policeman killed in SWA firing incident
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to give 1000 free tractors to farmers ..
54,558 pay orders distributed in Attock district under Nigahban Ramazan program
Shizra Mansab urges increased women's participation in leadership
KP CM decides to develop 10-year strategy for public sector Universities
More Stories From Weather
-
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Weather Update; Temperature drops by 4.7°C as strong winds persist2 hours ago
-
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfall7 hours ago
-
Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore23 hours ago
-
Pakistan weather update: Rain expected in country's different parts before Eid-ul-Fitr1 day ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore8 days ago
-
Rain, thunderstorm expected in parts of Country on Friday12 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore14 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore15 days ago
-
Dry weather likely to prevail in most parts of country on Wednesday: PMD21 days ago
-
Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain recorded in Lahore21 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather to prevail with rain, snowfall expected in northern areas22 days ago