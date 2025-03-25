Sunny weather with scattered clouds forecast for Lahore

Sunny weather with scattered clouds continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Sunny weather with scattered clouds continued to prevail in the city here on Tuesday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 21°C and maximum was 33°C.

They said partly cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.

Meanwhile, the average AQI of the city was 102 while the PM2.5 concentration was 7.2 times the World Health Organization annual PM2.5 guideline value.