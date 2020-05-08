UrduPoint.com
Temperature Soars To 48 C In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:35 PM

Temperature soars to 48 C in Bahawalpur

Weather has got severe in southern Punjab with increase in temperature, according to meteorological department officials

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) ::Weather has got severe in southern Punjab with increase in temperature, according to meteorological department officials.

Temperature soared to 48 C in Bahawalpur on Friday, while minimum temperature was recorded 28 C in the city during the past 24 hours..

The Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during the next 24 hours.

