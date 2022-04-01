UrduPoint.com

Temperature To Go Up By 10 Degrees Centigrade Than Normal In Sindh

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 03:57 PM

Temperature to go up by 10 degrees Centigrade than normal in Sindh

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

While, the day temperatures are likely to remain between 08 and 10 degrees Centigrade above than normal.

The minimum and maximum temperature is forecast between 41-43 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 40 -42 degrees Centigrade Hyderabad, 40-42 degrees Centigrade in Sukkur, 39 -41 degrees Centigrade in Thatta, 40-42 degrees Centigrade in Mohenjo Daro, 40-42 degrees Centigrade in Dadu, 44-46 degrees Centigrade in Mithi and 43-45 degrees Centigrade in Nawabshah.

Mostly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province.

