Temperature to rise 08-10 degrees above normal in central, southern parts:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Day temperatures are likely to increase 08-10 degree celsius above normal in Central and Southern parts of the country.

This was revealed by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) through its daily weather report.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country.

The highest temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Chhor 44 C, Karachi, Mithi 43, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Rahim Yar Khan and Sibbi 42 C.