The Developmental Works In Astore Completely Stopped Due To Winter Season:Arif Shah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 06:09 PM

The developmental works in Astore completely stopped due to winter season:Arif shah

Executive Engineer Water & power District Astore Mr Arif shah said that the developmental works in Astore completely stopped due to winter season

Astore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Executive Engineer Water & power District Astore Mr Arif shah said that the developmental works in Astore completely stopped due to winter season.

While talking with media,he said, "Currently there are many power projects are under construction in different parts of Astore however their work is stoped due to the winter season".

He said that we would Inshallah speed up the work again in the first week of April 2020. We would try our best to complete the work of these projects in time.

He further said,"The provincial, government is taking very much interest in the development of astore and we are also given instruction from the contractors of Astore to complete the developmental projects in time".

