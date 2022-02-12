UrduPoint.com

Three-day Snow Festival Begins At Nathiagali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Three-day snow festival begins at Nathiagali

A three-day snow festival has begun at Nathiagali under the auspices of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day snow festival has begun at Nathiagali under the auspices of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Besides local players from different parts of the country, people from all walks of life participating in the festival.

The snow festival was inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations (IPR), Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that the three-day snow festival beside tourism will also promote positive activities among the people.

He said that from the very first day Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan were having the vision of the promotion of tourism in the province. He said that today tourism is being promoted in Galiyat on their directives and such festivals and other positive activities are promoted to benefit the young generation.

The special assistant said that previous rulers have played havoc with tourism, but now they are playing their due role in its further promotion. He added that GDA has been organizing similar snow festivals for the last five years which is welcoming.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Young Media All From

Recent Stories

vivo V23 5G All Set to Launch in Pakistan

Vivo V23 5G All Set to Launch in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Paris police clamp down on Canada-style 'freedom c ..

Paris police clamp down on Canada-style 'freedom convoy'

3 minutes ago
 Haleem demands JIT to probe harassment, killing of ..

Haleem demands JIT to probe harassment, killing of female students in university ..

3 minutes ago
 Philippines highlights cultural sustainability in ..

Philippines highlights cultural sustainability in National Day celebrations at E ..

10 minutes ago
 Sindh govt lifts ban on Students Unions

Sindh govt lifts ban on Students Unions

13 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani a ..

Erin Holland stuns everyone by wearing Pakistani attires

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>