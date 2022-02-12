Three-day snow festival begins at Nathiagali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day snow festival has begun at Nathiagali under the auspices of Galiyat Development Authority (GDA).

Besides local players from different parts of the country, people from all walks of life participating in the festival.

The snow festival was inaugurated by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations (IPR), Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, the other day, said an official handout issued here on Saturday.

Talking to the media on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that the three-day snow festival beside tourism will also promote positive activities among the people.

He said that from the very first day Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan were having the vision of the promotion of tourism in the province. He said that today tourism is being promoted in Galiyat on their directives and such festivals and other positive activities are promoted to benefit the young generation.

The special assistant said that previous rulers have played havoc with tourism, but now they are playing their due role in its further promotion. He added that GDA has been organizing similar snow festivals for the last five years which is welcoming.