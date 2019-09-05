UrduPoint.com
Three Dead As Monsoon Deluge Sparks Mumbai Chaos

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Three people were killed and dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed after severe flooding in India's financial hub Mumbai, with authorities warning of more heavy monsoon rains on Thursday

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Three people were killed and dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed after severe flooding in India's financial hub Mumbai, with authorities warning of more heavy monsoon rains on Thursday.

Mumbai -- home to 20 million people -- has been hit by torrential downpours over the past two months amid the annual monsoon deluge.

Non-stop rain over several hours on Wednesday paralysed traffic, halted trains and delayed airport operations at the western city.

"Two BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) staffers died after falling in rainwater on Wednesday.

Another man drowned in an overflowing Mithi river," the city's disaster management cell spokesman Tanaji Kamble told AFP.

Residents spoke of being trapped in traffic for several hours amid chaotic scenes.

"It was a nightmare and the entire city came to a standstill," chartered accountant Kevin Gogri told AFP.

Maharashtra state government minister Ashish Shelar said schools would be closed on Thursday "as a precautionary measure".

The city's residents were bracing for more chaos on Thursday with the India Meteorological Department issuing an alert for the "possibility of very heavy rainfall".

