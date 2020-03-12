UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, Six Injured In Rain- Related Incidents: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday said that at least three persons were killed and six injured in rain-related incident across the province.

The PDMA control room is on high-alert and issued directives to speed up relief operations in the affected districts.

The PDMA is in close contact with the district administration and other relief agencies to carry out relief operation in all the districts.

The met office has forecast more rainfall in all districts of the province till Saturday.

