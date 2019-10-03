Thunder-rain likely in Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and at a few places in Hyderabad division. However partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rainare expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.