UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thunder-rain Likely In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:34 PM

Thunder-rain likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunder-rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 31 to 33 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at a scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and at a few places in Hyderabad division. However partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rainare expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana May

Recent Stories

Biomass Cluster Consultative Workshop held at NUST

4 minutes ago

Hazza Al Mansoori back to Earth, covered in UAE fl ..

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris not to compromise on their identity, dig ..

7 minutes ago

All main rivers flow normal: Federal Flood Commis ..

7 minutes ago

Forbidden city launches drama production technolog ..

7 minutes ago

TBM considers a gauge for country's equipment manu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.