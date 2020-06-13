Thunderstorm predicted for parts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Office Saturday forecast wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

There is chance of rain in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral and Bunner districts.

Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Similarly, wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Chitral and Bunner districts for next 48 hours.