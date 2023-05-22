Thunderstorm-rain forecasted in upper and central parts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) Monday forecast wind-dust and thunderstorm-rain in upper and central parts of the country in the coming days with occasional gaps.

The met office informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22 likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps.

The wind-dust and thunderstorm-rain with a few hailstorms (Isolated heavy falls) are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Tank, Karak, Dera Ismail Khan, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum from May 22 (evening/night) to 26.

Likewise, the wind-dust and thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorms) are expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, R.Y khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, D.G khan and Rajanpur from May (evening/night) to 26.

In Balochistan, the wind-dust and thunderstorm/rain is expected in the province (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sibbi, Turbat, Panjgur), upper Sindh (Sukkur, Dadu, Jacobabad & Larkana) on May 22 (evening/night) 24.

Today's recorded maximum temperatures: Dadu 46, Sibbi, Jehlum, Dera Ismail Khan 45, Lahore 43 and Islamabad 41.