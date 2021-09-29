UrduPoint.com

Thunderstorm-rain Likely At Few Places Of KP: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:26 PM

Thunderstorm-rain likely at few places of KP: Met office

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain is expected at a few places of the upper parts of KP including Abbottabad, Balakot and Malam Jabba, Battagram, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center Peshawar issued here on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain recorded in Abbottabad district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Balakot

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency ..

CBUAE issues joint report showing digital currency bridges can speed up internat ..

40 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Directors of Mubadala Investment Co ..

40 minutes ago
 A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

1 hour ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

1 hour ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

1 hour ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.