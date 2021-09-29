Thunderstorm-rain likely at few places of KP: Met office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, thunderstorm-rain is expected at a few places of the upper parts of KP including Abbottabad, Balakot and Malam Jabba, Battagram, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center Peshawar issued here on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain recorded in Abbottabad district.