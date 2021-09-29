Thunderstorm-rain Likely At Few Places Of KP: Met Office
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 hours ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 12:26 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.
However, thunderstorm-rain is expected at a few places of the upper parts of KP including Abbottabad, Balakot and Malam Jabba, Battagram, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center Peshawar issued here on Wednesday.
During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the province. However, thunderstorm-rain recorded in Abbottabad district.