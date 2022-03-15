Thunderstorm, rain likely in hilly areas of KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to the morning report of the meteorological center issued here on Tuesday, thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty wind is expected at Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Abbottabad and Mansehra districts.

While gusty winds are likely to occur in plain areas of the province.

During the last 24 hours mainly dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province.

However, thunderstorm-rain associated with strong gusty winds reported at a few places at Peshawar and Malakand divisions.

Rain recorded in Khyber, Tirah 05 mm, Kalam 04 mm and Peshawar City 01 mm.

Maximum wind recorded at Peshawar Airport 30kt from Southwest/Southeast direction at 1435z, and at PAF Base 40kt from South direction at 1448z, adds the report.