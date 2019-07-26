UrduPoint.com
Thunderstorm Rain Predicted For Parts Of KP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

The Provincial Met Office Friday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Provincial Met Office Friday forecast hot and humid weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, thunderstorm is expected in Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in local rivers and streams of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunner, Swat, Haripur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts.

Similarly, the Met Office also predicted scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm at isolated places including Malakand, Chitral, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bunner, Swat, Shangla, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in local rivers and streams of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunner, Swat, Haripur, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda and Peshawar districts for next 48 hours.

Your Thoughts and Comments

