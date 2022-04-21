UrduPoint.com

Thunderstorm Rain With Gusty Winds Likely At Scattered Places: Met

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds at scattered places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to morning report of the meteorological center, thunderstorm rain with gusty winds is expected at Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai & Kurram districts.

Whereas thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds is also expected at isolated places in Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat and Hangu districts.

During the last 24 hours, mainly partly cloudy weather occurred in most parts of the province. However, rain-wind, thunderstorm occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Nowshera and Bajaur divisions.

Rain recorded in Chitral 26 mm, Mirkhani 25 mm, Drosh 23 mm, Kalam 15 mm, Dir Upper and Kakul 13 mm each, Pashat Bajaur 04 mm, Balakot and Cherat 02 mm each and Dir Lower 01 mm.

