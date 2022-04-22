Thunderstorm-rain with gusty winds likely at scattered places: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm rain associated with gusty winds at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

According to morning report of the meteorological center thunderstorm rain with gusty winds is expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, rain-win and thunderstorm occurred in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat divisions.

Rain recorded at Kakul 27 mm, Buner 07 mm, Parachinar 06 mm, Malamjaba 04 mm, Bajaur pashat 03 mm, Kalam and Tirah 02 mm each.

Maximum wind recorded at Peshawar Airport upto 34 knots from north east direction.