UrduPoint.com

Thunderstorm Rain With Gusty Winds Likely: Met

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain associated with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm in most of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain associated with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm in most of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorms associated with strong gusty winds occurred in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

Rain in Drosh and Chitral 13 mm each, Mirkhani 10 mm each, Kakul 09 mm, Dir 07 mm, Kalam and Malamjaba 04 mm each, Peshawar City 03 mm and Airport 01, Parachinar and Saidusharif 03 mm each, Balakot 02 mm.

Maximum wind recorded in Peshawar 40kt from South West direction.

Related Topics

Peshawar Parachinar Chitral Dir Balakot From Airport

Recent Stories

Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Globa ..

Putin Has Not Received Invitation to Virtual Global Summit on COVID-19 Yet - Kre ..

6 minutes ago
 Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda ..

Jerusalem's Alexander Nevsky Church High on Agenda of Russia-Israel Ties - Kreml ..

6 minutes ago
 Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar ..

Deputy secretary establishment visits sasta bazaar

6 minutes ago
 Elderly woman dies in road mishap

Elderly woman dies in road mishap

6 minutes ago
 Four injured in roof collapse incident

Four injured in roof collapse incident

8 minutes ago
 Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

Malaika Arora resumes work after car accident

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.