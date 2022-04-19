Thunderstorm rain with gusty winds likely: Met

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain associated with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm in most of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast thunderstorm-rain associated with strong gusty winds and isolated hailstorm in most of the province during the next 24 hours.

Rain-thunderstorms associated with strong gusty winds occurred in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours, says a morning report of the regional meteorological center issued here on Tuesday.

Rain in Drosh and Chitral 13 mm each, Mirkhani 10 mm each, Kakul 09 mm, Dir 07 mm, Kalam and Malamjaba 04 mm each, Peshawar City 03 mm and Airport 01, Parachinar and Saidusharif 03 mm each, Balakot 02 mm.

Maximum wind recorded in Peshawar 40kt from South West direction.