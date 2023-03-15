Thunderstorm/rains expected in Hyderabad, other districts from Mar 17 to 20

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that some scattered dust thunderstorms/rains of moderate intensity likely in Hyderabad, Dadu Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Thatta districts from 17 to 20 March 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that some scattered dust thunderstorms/rains of moderate intensity likely in Hyderabad, Dadu Jamshoro, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Thatta districts from 17 to 20 March 2023.

In view of the prediction, the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) has issued warnings to Deputy Commissioners/Chairmen DDMAs to take preventive measures in their respective areas to mitigate the sufferings of the masses.

The district's administrations were directed to take all necessary arrangements and ensure uninterrupted power and water supply to the general public and for the hospitals while helplines may also be established to keep in touch with the citizens in case of any emergency.