Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 In Pakistan: Check Date And Time For Visibility

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2025 | 01:25 PM

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

This will be a full moon eclipse visible to millions worldwide while people in Pakistan will also be able to witness all phases of the eclipse clearly

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday announced that a total lunar eclipse will occur on the night of September 7–8, 2025, and it will be visible across Pakistan along with several regions around the world.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

Lunar eclipse 2025 can be observed from:

Pakistan and South Asia

Europe and Asia

Australia and Africa

Western North America and Eastern South America

Over the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, as well as the Arctic and Antarctica

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings in Pakistan (PST)

Penumbral eclipse begins: 8:28 pm (Sept 7)

Partial eclipse begins: 9:27 pm

Total eclipse begins: 10:31 pm

Maximum eclipse: 11:12 pm

Total eclipse ends: 11:53 pm

Partial eclipse ends: 12:57 am (Sept 8)

Penumbral eclipse ends: 1:55 am

This will be a full moon eclipse visible to millions worldwide.

The people in Pakistan will also be able to witness all phases of the eclipse clearly (weather permitting).

The astronomers and skywatchers consider it an important celestial event of 2025.

