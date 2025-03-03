Open Menu

Tourist Entry Banned In Galyat Due To Heavy Snowfall

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:25 PM

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

The district administration of Abbottabad Monday has imposed a ban on tourist entry into Galiyat due to intense snowfall, which has blocked connecting roads

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The district administration of Abbottabad Monday has imposed a ban on tourist entry into Galiyat due to intense snowfall, which has blocked connecting roads.

The administration has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety and prevent hardships caused by the severe weather conditions.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat, Shamim Ullah, is present in the region, supervising restoration activities in collaboration with the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA). Efforts are underway to clear snow-covered roads and facilitate public movement.

The district administration has requested both tourists and local residents to cooperate with the authorities and reach out in case of any emergency.

Emergency contact numbers, including the District Control Room Abbottabad, District Resource & Communication Center Abbottabad, and the Galiyat Control Room Nathia Gali, have been provided for immediate assistance. Additionally, Rescue Emergency Services remain on standby to handle any critical situations.

Authorities are taking all possible measures to ensure public safety and convenience. The administration has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and refrain from unnecessary travel to avoid any untoward incidents.

Recent Stories

'Economic revolution is possible by promoting catt ..

'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'

33 seconds ago
 Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

35 seconds ago
 Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

3 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

8 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

16 minutes ago
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

16 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
 Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

9 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

9 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather