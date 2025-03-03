Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

The district administration of Abbottabad Monday has imposed a ban on tourist entry into Galiyat due to intense snowfall, which has blocked connecting roads

The administration has advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to ensure their safety and prevent hardships caused by the severe weather conditions.

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galyat, Shamim Ullah, is present in the region, supervising restoration activities in collaboration with the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA). Efforts are underway to clear snow-covered roads and facilitate public movement.

The district administration has requested both tourists and local residents to cooperate with the authorities and reach out in case of any emergency.

Emergency contact numbers, including the District Control Room Abbottabad, District Resource & Communication Center Abbottabad, and the Galiyat Control Room Nathia Gali, have been provided for immediate assistance. Additionally, Rescue Emergency Services remain on standby to handle any critical situations.

Authorities are taking all possible measures to ensure public safety and convenience. The administration has urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and refrain from unnecessary travel to avoid any untoward incidents.