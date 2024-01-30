Tourists rushed to Galyat as snowfall blankets the region

(@FahadShabbir)

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in Galyat and Thandyani on Tuesday blanketing the entire region.

After a two-month delay, the first spell of snowfall finally arrived, attracting tourists to Galyat. On the initial day, the region received up to 5 inches of snow, followed by an additional three inches on the second day.

The Meteorology Department forecasts that the snowfall and rain will persist until Sunday.

The snow-covered landscapes of Galyat have captured the attention of tourists and a large number has arrived to witness the live snowfall and the serene beauty of the region.

Ahsan Hameed spokesperson for Galyat Development Authority (GDA), stated that their team, equipped with heavy machinery and trained staff, is working tirelessly to clear roads, extend hospitality to tourists, and remain vigilant to address any emergency situations.