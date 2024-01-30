Open Menu

Tourists Rushed To Galyat As Snowfall Blankets The Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM

Tourists rushed to Galyat as snowfall blankets the region

Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in Galyat and Thandyani on Tuesday blanketing the entire region

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in Galyat and Thandyani on Tuesday blanketing the entire region.

After a two-month delay, the first spell of snowfall finally arrived, attracting tourists to Galyat. On the initial day, the region received up to 5 inches of snow, followed by an additional three inches on the second day.

The Meteorology Department forecasts that the snowfall and rain will persist until Sunday.

The snow-covered landscapes of Galyat have captured the attention of tourists and a large number has arrived to witness the live snowfall and the serene beauty of the region.

Ahsan Hameed spokesperson for Galyat Development Authority (GDA), stated that their team, equipped with heavy machinery and trained staff, is working tirelessly to clear roads, extend hospitality to tourists, and remain vigilant to address any emergency situations.

Related Topics

Snow Sunday

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

3 minutes ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

3 minutes ago
 Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

3 minutes ago
 Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

3 minutes ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

3 minutes ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

3 minutes ago
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

3 minutes ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

3 minutes ago
 Youth office organizes session on career developme ..

Youth office organizes session on career development

3 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to provide international s ..

FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC

3 minutes ago
 Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: ..

Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi

3 minutes ago
 FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather