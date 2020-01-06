Tourists throng Galiyat as snowfall continues: GDA spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Light snowfall and intermittent rain continue on Monday in the hilly areas of the Abbottabad district, attracting a number of people to tourist spots amid cold weather

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Light snowfall and intermittent rain continue on Monday in the hilly areas of the Abbottabad district, attracting a number of people to tourist spots amid cold weather.

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) spokesperson Ahsan Hameed said that as per the Met office's forecast, the current spell would continue for the next two days.

The spokesperson said comprehensive arrangements had been made in Galiyat to facilitate tourists and locals during the snowfall and rain round the clock.

So far, he added, the area had received three to four inches snow during the current spell and machinery and the staff was hectically busy in clearing the roads.

He said that field staff was at work facilitating and guiding tourists during inclement weather especially while it was snowing.

The spokesperson said the authority was working with the cooperation of the KP Highways department to regulate traffic in the area.

He said all available resources were being utilized to facilitate tourists and provide full opportunity to enjoy chilling weather especially the snowfall.