Tourists Urged To Get Weather Updates Before Visiting Murree

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM

The Murree district administration on Saturday urged the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree and also advised the tourists to take all due precautions in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree had finalized all arrangements to facilitate the tourists.

The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding that strict action was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers. In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers.

The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads.

The tourists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.

Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

13 tourist facilitation centers had been established at various places to help and guide the tourists.

In case of any emergency, Punjab emergency service, Rescue- 1122 could be contacted while the tourists could also use Tourism Helpline-1421, and PDMA Helpline-1129.

Murree administration was ready to deal with any kind of situation, he said adding, the departments concerned were using every possible forum to provide information to the tourists.

People should check the vehicles thoroughly before leaving for the journey, he urged the tourists and said that they should keep the necessary items in view of the snowfall.

Murree district administration control room numbers 051-9269015, 051-9269016 and 051-9269018 could also be used by the tourists for help and assistance.

