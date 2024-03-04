Open Menu

Tourists Visit Kanigram Valley After Snowfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) In order to enjoy snowfall and natural beauty of tribal region, a large number of tourists were seen visiting snow-capped Kanigram valley of South Waziristan tribal district.

The tourists along with families and children traveled to the valley in large number and took keen interest in the natural scenic view of the valley.

The local people had welcomed the tourists in the valley.

According to sources, Pakistan Army and Khyber Pakthunkhwa Tourism and Culture Authority, were engaged in different projects for promotion of tourism in the tribal districts.

The tourists highly appreciated the scenic beauty of Waziristan and lauded the Pakistan Army’s sacrifices for restoration of peace in this part of the region.

APP/fam/

