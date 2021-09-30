UrduPoint.com

Tropical Cyclone May Cause Torrential Rains, Squally Winds, Warns PMD

Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:43 PM

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department says warned about the formation of the tropical cyclone in the Northeast Arabian Sea which is likely to usher in torrential rains and squally winds along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30th, 2021) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned about the formation of the tropical cyclone in the Northeast Arabian Sea which is likely to usher in torrential rains and squally winds along the Sindh-Makran Coast.

PMD said that the tropical cyclone is 340km away from Karachi.

The notification said: "The system is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours and move northwestwards."

The well-marked low-pressure area over south Gujarat, India after moving over Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a "depression and now lies around latitude 22.5°N and longitude 69.4°E, at a distance of about 340 km in east-southeast direction of Karachi."

Under the influence of this weather system, "widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds" are likely in Sindh.

Many cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts were likely to be influenced by the situation from today (September 30) afternoon till late evening to Saturday (October 2).

PMD said that widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy and very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times are expected today in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan from Thursday (September 30) to Sunday (October 3).

The Met Office warned that sea conditions would remain rough and very rough with high surge at times till October 3 (Sunday).

The notification said, "Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday (September 30) to Sunday (October 3),".

The MET Office predicted that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaeed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

The relevant authorities have been made "High Alert" during the forecast period.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system, it added.

