UrduPoint.com

Two Dead, Three Injured In Rain-related Incidents In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Two dead, three injured in rain-related incidents in KP

Two people died and three injured in rain-related incidents during the period of last 24 hours, said an update issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Two people died and three injured in rain-related incidents during the period of last 24 hours, said an update issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Tuesday.

According to the PDMA spokesman, one person drowned in a car due to flash flood in Wanda Haibati while another died due to wall collapse in Wanda Khaliq Shah of D.I. Khan. Four cows were also perished due to collapse of HT wires, whereas thirteen houses were also damaged partially.

Rescue 1122 teams had reached the affected areas and carried out search operation and retrieved the body of the person drowned in flash flood.

In a separate incident, due to heavy rain, a roof of a hotel was collapsed in Mauza Ratta Kulachi that left three persons injured.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the district administrations concerned for starting relief operation in the affected areas with immediate effect.

The district administrations and agencies concerned including PDMA had been put on alert. The authority is in close coordination of all district administrations of the province to monitor the situation continuously, the spokesman added.

He said that the PDMA control room was fully operational and added the general public had been directed to contact helpline 1700 for giving information or verification of any unpleasant incident.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Hotel Car Died Alert Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Safety of commuters to be ensured at any cost on H ..

Safety of commuters to be ensured at any cost on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway: Asad M ..

2 minutes ago
 MNA Zaib Jaffar calls on PM

MNA Zaib Jaffar calls on PM

2 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan seeks Australian mediation to res ..

Barrister Sultan seeks Australian mediation to resolve Kashmir issue.

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over deaths by floods hitti ..

Prime Minister grieved over deaths by floods hitting Bangladesh, India

3 minutes ago
 VC UET calls on KP Acting Governor

VC UET calls on KP Acting Governor

6 minutes ago
 Education department, EMA asked to ensure quality ..

Education department, EMA asked to ensure quality education in schools

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.