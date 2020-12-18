UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two People Die After Tropical Cyclone Yasa Batters Fiji

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:51 PM

Two people die after tropical cyclone Yasa batters Fiji

Two people have died in Fiji after the category 5 tropical cyclone Yasa hit the island nation since Thursday

SUVA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Two people have died in Fiji after the category 5 tropical cyclone Yasa hit the island nation since Thursday.

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed on Friday that tropical cyclone Yasa has claimed the life of a 3-month-old baby in the western part of the nation and a 45-year-old farmer near Labasa, capital of Fiji's second largest island of Vanua Levu.

The prime minister said that fatalities by the cyclone is expected to rise.

According to Fiji's National Disaster Management Office on Friday, the farmer near Labasa died after a portion of his house collapsed at the height of tropical cyclone Yasa on Thursday night. He was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son also suffered injuries. The details about the death of the baby is still unknown.

Tropical cyclone Yasa has caused extensive damages to Fiji, especially in the northern island of Vanua Levu.

The prime minister warned on Friday that the cyclone damage bill is in the hundreds of millions Fijian Dollars.

According to local media reports, in Vanua Levu, houses were fully destroyed with roofs being blown away, schools were damaged, power lines fell on roads, trees were also uprooted due to the cyclone.

In Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where the capital city of Suva is located, an unplanned power outage occurred on Thursday but some areas are still without power on Friday.

Meanwhile a tropical cyclone Yasa curfew will be imposed in Vanua Levu starting at 5:00 p.m. local Time on Friday until 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

For other parts of Fiji, the curfew will kick in from 8:00 p.m.local time on Friday until 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Labasa Suva Fiji Media From Million P

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

1 minute ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

34 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

41 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

44 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.