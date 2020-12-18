Two people die after tropical cyclone Yasa batters Fiji

Two people have died in Fiji after the category 5 tropical cyclone Yasa hit the island nation since Thursday

Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed on Friday that tropical cyclone Yasa has claimed the life of a 3-month-old baby in the western part of the nation and a 45-year-old farmer near Labasa, capital of Fiji's second largest island of Vanua Levu.

The prime minister said that fatalities by the cyclone is expected to rise.

According to Fiji's National Disaster Management Office on Friday, the farmer near Labasa died after a portion of his house collapsed at the height of tropical cyclone Yasa on Thursday night. He was crushed underneath a wall while his elder son also suffered injuries. The details about the death of the baby is still unknown.

Tropical cyclone Yasa has caused extensive damages to Fiji, especially in the northern island of Vanua Levu.

The prime minister warned on Friday that the cyclone damage bill is in the hundreds of millions Fijian Dollars.

According to local media reports, in Vanua Levu, houses were fully destroyed with roofs being blown away, schools were damaged, power lines fell on roads, trees were also uprooted due to the cyclone.

In Viti Levu, Fiji's main island where the capital city of Suva is located, an unplanned power outage occurred on Thursday but some areas are still without power on Friday.

Meanwhile a tropical cyclone Yasa curfew will be imposed in Vanua Levu starting at 5:00 p.m. local Time on Friday until 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

For other parts of Fiji, the curfew will kick in from 8:00 p.m.local time on Friday until 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.