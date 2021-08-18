UrduPoint.com

UK Gov't Awards Carbon-Control Auto Projects Worth $125Mln

The UK government has awarded 91-million pound ($125 million)contracts for four projects aimed at decarbonizing the car industry, boosting the range of electric vehicles and creating fast-charging batteries, the United Kingdom's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said on Wednesday

The beneficiaries include BMW, which received 26.2 million Pounds to develop an electric battery; CELERITAS with 9.7 million to create ultra-fast charging batteries; the BRUNEL � 14.6 million to develop a zero-emission, hydrogen-fuelled engine to help decarbonize heavy goods vehicles; and REEcorner � 41.2 million to redesign light and medium-sized commercial electric vehicles.

"Four projects have been awarded funding ..., which supports the development of innovative low carbon automotive technology. Together they could save almost 32 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 1.

3 million cars, and secure over 2,700 jobs across the country," the government agency said in a statement.

It added that the electric car batteries which can charge in as little as 12 minutes are among projects that will receive 91.7 million pounds to develop the latest green automotive technology.

"By investing tens of millions in the technology needed to decarbonize our roads, not only are we working hard to end our contribution to climate change, but also ensuring our automotive sector has a competitive future that will secure thousands of highly-skilled jobs," Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said.

The development of the electric vehicles system is an important part of the UK plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in November 2020 that by 2030 the country will forbid the sale of new petrol and diesel cars.

