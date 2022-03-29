UrduPoint.com

UN Commends Pakistan's Efforts For Ecosystem Restoration

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2022 | 12:10 PM

UNEP's Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Dechen Tsering said large scale restoration initiatives such as The Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project are central to Pakistan’s efforts to support the UN Decade and to increase ecosystem restoration.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th , 2022) United Nations Environment Program has commended Pakistan's efforts for ecosystem restoration.

He said we are at a point in history where we need to act, and Pakistan is leading on this important effort.

Sharing these very remarks of the United Nations Environment Program on his twitter handler, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is proud of his team engaged in the environment related projects.

