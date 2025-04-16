Unusual Hailstorm Damages Vehicles In Islamabad; PMD Warns Of Unstable Weather
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:07 PM
An unusual and intense hailstorm, followed by rain-thunderstorm, hit parts of Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon, damaging various vehicles and disrupting routine movement
Large hailstones, some reportedly the size of golf balls, struck with force around 4:30 pm, cracking windshields and compelling motorcyclists to seek immediate shelter under underpasses and bridges.
Commuters described the intensity of hailstorm as unexpected and unlike anything they had previously experienced in the Federal capital.
“I’ve lived in Islamabad all my life, but it was the first time I saw such massive hailstones,” said Rizwan Ahmed, a resident of G-8.
“They were literally the size of golf balls. I was driving near Constitution Avenue when the storm hit, and within seconds, my windshield cracked. It felt like someone was throwing rocks from above", he said.
Tariq Khan, who was riding a motorcycle with her younger brother near Aabpara, said, “We had no chance to react. We quickly rushed under a nearby bridge to save ourselves. The hailstones were so huge, I was genuinely surprised.
A single hit could’ve caused serious injury.”
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly weather system was expected to enter the upper parts of the country on April 16 and remain active until April 20.
The PMD had forecast rain, wind, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms in areas including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Talagang, and several parts of northern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The department had also warned that wind-dust storms, hail, and lightning could damage loose structures, vehicles, electric poles, and solar panels, and advised relevant departments to remain alert.
The public was advised to avoid unnecessary travel during stormy weather. Farmers were also urged to plan wheat harvesting accordingly to avoid losses.
In addition, there is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable hilly areas of Murree, Galliyat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during the active period of this system.The authorities are monitoring the situation, and further rain while hail activity is expected in the coming days.
