Unusual Heat Wave To Decline After Rain On Friday, Saturday: Spokesman PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The unusual heatwave conditions prevailing during the current week will decline in most parts of the country after a rain-thunderstorm expected during Friday and Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The unusual heatwave conditions prevailing during the current week will decline in most parts of the country after a rain-thunderstorm expected during Friday and Saturday.

Talking to APP on Thursday, the Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dr. Zaheer Ahmad Babar said the unusual heatwave has gripped most parts of the country during this week with rising in temperatures from 7-8 degrees Celsius than normal.

"The temperatures in our region have witnessed significant rise due to the high pressure in atmosphere owing to the climatic changes", he said.

Dr. Babar said, "Climate changes have impacted the whole world and disturbed the previous natural weather patterns. Our region is also is under the impact of climate change and experiencing extreme weather conditions in form of intense heatwaves and excessive rains".

The spokesman attributed climate change as the reason for the shrinking of the spring season with the passage of time.

Dust-thunderstorm-rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, upper Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir from Friday evening which would provide relief to the heat-stricken people.

However, the southern parts and plain areas of the country will remain under the grip of a heatwave during the next four to five days with a slight decrease in the temperatures.

Dust raising winds are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Peshawar, and other cities on Friday evening, the spokesman said.

According to the PMD daily forecast, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. Day temperatures are likely to remain 08 to 11 �C higher than normal in most parts of the country.

However, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir during evening or night while dust raising or gusty winds are also expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

The highest temperatures recording during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu 44C, and Sibbi 43C.

