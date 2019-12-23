Upper parts of GB in grip of severe clod

(@imziishan)

The upper parts of Astore district in Gilgit Baltistan are in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers are bound to confine themselves inside their holmes

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The upper parts of Astore district in Gilgit Baltistan are in grip of severe cold making life difficult as dwellers are bound to confine themselves inside their holmes.

The upper parts of Astore including Qamari, Minimarg, Chillam, Daas, Khurram, Mir Malak and Pershing have been witnessing intermittent snowfall and the temperature has dropped to below zero level in these areas.

People living in these upper areas have been confined to their homes due to severe cold and closure of roads.

The Met office has forecast more snowfall and rains in these areas. The continued snowfall has caused closure of main Deosaai and Barzbal roads disconnecting these areas from rest of the country. Owing to possibility of price-hike of daily essential items, the Deputy Commissioner Astore has strictly warned the shopkeepers to avoid cashing the situation otherwise stern action would be taken against them.