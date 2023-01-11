Upper parts of Hazara division receive heavy snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The upper parts of Hazara division on Wednesday received heavy snowfall while plain areas received heavy rains during the last 24 hours.

The spell would likely to continue till Friday, due to which mercury will drop below Celsius.

According to details, tourist attractions of the Hazara division including Galyat, Thandyani, Kaghan, Naran, Shogran and others areas received one to four feet of snow during the last 24 hours.

Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) staff remained busy in clearing snow with the help of heavy machinery although the Naran road was closed for traffic owing to snowfall.

Both authorities have directed tourists to avoid travel in Galyat and Naran during heavy snowfall and if necessary then use tire chains to travel in the snow.

Since the rain and snowfall started in the Hazara division, temperature has dropped drastically in Abbottabad and Manshera districts.

The district administration has urged the citizens to take precautionary measures.

People should must switch off all gas appliances before going to bed to avoid any untoward incident and also use warm clothes in extreme cold.