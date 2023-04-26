UrduPoint.com

Upper Sindh Likely To Experience Moderate To Isolated Heavy Falls On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2023 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast dust-thunderstorm/rain with moderate to isolated heavy falls likely to occur in Jacobabad, Qambar-Shadadkot, Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Noushoro Feroz and Sanghar districts while partly cloudy and hot weather is expected elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours

The Met Office predicted that dust-thunderstorm/rain with moderate to isolated heavy falls is likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mitiari, Thatta, Badin, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushero Feroz, Jamshoro, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana districts during the next 48 hours.

The weather will remain partly cloudy and hot elsewhere in the province over the next 48 hours.

