UrduPoint.com

US Says El Nino Arrives, Raising Extreme Weather Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 08:49 PM

US says El Nino arrives, raising extreme weather fears

An expected El Nino climate phenomenon has arrived, raising fears of extreme weather and temperature records, scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An expected El Nino climate phenomenon has arrived, raising fears of extreme weather and temperature records, scientists at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.

Marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, the weather pattern last occurred in 2018-19, and takes place every 2-7 years on average.

"Depending on its strength, El Nino can cause a range of impacts, such as increasing the risk of heavy rainfall and droughts in certain locations around the world," said NOAA climate scientist Michelle L'Heureux.

"Climate change can exacerbate or mitigate certain impacts related to El Nino. For example, El Nino could lead to new records for temperatures, particularly in areas that already experience above-average temperatures during El Nino," she added.

Australia this week warned El Nino would deliver warmer, drier days to a country vulnerable to fierce bushfires, while Japan said a developing El Nino was partly responsible for its warmest spring on record.

The phenomenon's influence on the United States is weak during summer but more pronounced starting from late fall through spring, NOAA said in its statement.

By winter, it is estimated there is an 84 percent chance of a "greater than moderate" El Nino developing, and a 56 percent chance of a strong El Nino.

This in turn would typically cause wetter than average conditions in some parts of the country, from southern California to the Gulf Coast, but drier than average conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley.

It also raises chances for warmer-than-average temperatures in northern parts of the country.

Developing El Nino conditions were already factored into NOAA's hurricane predictions last month.

It has a suppressive effect on hurricane activity in the Atlantic, but typically boosts hurricane activity in the central and eastern Pacific.

El Nino, meaning "Little Boy" in Spanish, is the warm phase of the El Nino-Southern Oscillation.

La Nina, meaning "Little Girl," is its colder counterpart, where sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific Ocean near the equator are lower than normal.

Related Topics

Weather World Lead Japan United States From

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2 ..

UAE to host Asian U20 Athletics Championships in 2024

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Arti ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence to acceler ..

21 minutes ago
 PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off pe ..

PHC CJ directs judicial officers to dispose off petty nature cases swiftly

20 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & oth ..

Imran Khan to answer in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir & other corruption cases: Atta Tara ..

20 minutes ago
 PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-2 ..

PQA handling cargo of Rs 31.53 mln tonne FY 2022-23

14 minutes ago
 Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, ..

Rs1,222 bln provided to farmers during July-March, 2023: Survey

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.