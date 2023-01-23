UrduPoint.com

Very Cold Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:27 PM

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at -4.5 degree centigrade and 17.9 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

